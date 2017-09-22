NEWS
Friday September 22 2017
Juve trio up for FIFA awards
By Football Italia staff

Juventus trio Max Allegri, Gianluigi Buffon and Mario Mandzukic are among the nominees for the Best FIFA Awards of 2017.

Buffon helped Juve win another domestic double last season, and the veteran has been named alongside Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas and Bayern Munich’s Keylor Navas for the title of Best Goalkeeper.

Allegri’s role in the Bianconeri’s successes see him vie for Best Men’s Coach, with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane also in the running.

Finally, Mandzukic’s overhead kick against Los Blancos in the Champions League semi-finals last term puts the striker up for the Puskas Award.

