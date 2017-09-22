‘Roma’s Dybala is the group’

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco claims Roma’s Paulo Dybala is “the collective” ahead of their clash with Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.

The match between Di Francesco’s past and present employers kicks off at 14:00 BST – click here for a preview.

“We can compete with Juve and Napoli, even if they’re a little firmer than us,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Pitfalls are always around the corner, but I see a steady growth process, especially in training.

“We’re at the level of the top teams. We’ve changed much more than they have, but we’re getting back our conviction, awareness and fitness.

“I expect to talk about growth again tomorrow. We must play with the same attitude of our recent games, with strength and determination.

“Udinese have some significant qualities ​​and a good Coach, who is reaping less than what he’s sown.

“It only helps when there are results.

“I have always talked about having two players in each position, never starters and reserves, and that’s the spirit we must have.

“Everyone’s indispensable in our journey towards important targets. Alisson, Dzeko and Kolarov, however, will play tomorrow.

“Defrel? He’ll play on the wing, but he’ll be able to play centrally in the future, along with Schick.

“Nainggolan [will play] if he manages to polish himself off in training today, while Karsdorp needs time.

“As for Schick, it’s the same thing: he has to work, he needs time and he’s not ready yet.

“A Serie A with less teams can be a solution, but whoever stays up deserves to do so.

“The gap exists and it’s useless to deny it, but the League will still go ahead and we’ll see the difference with less teams.

“Juve and Napoli stars? We also have players with great qualities, who can give us a leap in quality. Edin can be one of them, with ‘anger’ and desire to work for the team.

“Still, we really believe in the collective and we’re using that to rebuild the team. Just think of Florenzi: he can really be a joker in the pack for us, he can do anything.

“He always has the same face, he’s always available, I have an idea of ​​where best to play him, but I won’t say… Still, I’m not so happy to train him.

“Criticism? The whole world is a village, it also happened at Sassuolo… I feel comfortable here, on the inside and outside.”