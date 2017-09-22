Genoa: Milan want Pellegri, but…

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi has revealed that Milan are still interested in Pietro Pellegri but face competition from six other clubs for the starlet.

Pellegri has emerged as one of Serie A’s brightest prospects, the attacker already scoring three goals for Genoa’s first team, despite being just 16 years of age.

“Milan were interested on the last day of the transfer window, and they haven’t given up on him. They’re still on to him,” the patron was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.com.

“It’s not just the Rossoneri, there are also three other Serie A teams and three English teams.”