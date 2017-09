Benevento captain fails drug test

By Football Italia staff

Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni risks a four-year ban from football after testing positive for doping.

According to ANSA, anabolic steroid Clostebol was found in Lucioni’s system during a drug test for Benevento’s 1-0 defeat to Torino on September 10.

Consequently, the defender is facing a suspension of between one and four years.

The 29-year-old joined the Stregoni in 2014 and helped the side win promotion to Serie A for the first time ever last season.