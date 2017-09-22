Gigio ‘Serie A’s best U21 player’

By Football Italia staff

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named Serie A’s best Under-21 player by L’Equipe.

Donarumma’s prodigious performances for Milan rank him fifth in the French publication’s list.

However, the 18-year-old is the only Italian-based player in the top 10, with Rossoneri teammate Franck Kessie following all the way down in 18th.

Elsewhere, Patrik Schick (Roma) comes in 20th, Amadou Diawara (Napoli) 24th, Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) 35th, Manuel Locatelli (Milan) 39th and Moise Kean (Verona and Juventus) in last place at 50th.

Top spot, meanwhile, is occupied by Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio over big-money Frenchmen Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.