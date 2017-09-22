NEWS
Friday September 22 2017
Gigio ‘Serie A’s best U21 player’
By Football Italia staff

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named Serie A’s best Under-21 player by L’Equipe.

Donarumma’s prodigious performances for Milan rank him fifth in the French publication’s list.

However, the 18-year-old is the only Italian-based player in the top 10, with Rossoneri teammate Franck Kessie following all the way down in 18th.

Elsewhere, Patrik Schick (Roma) comes in 20th, Amadou Diawara (Napoli) 24th, Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) 35th, Manuel Locatelli (Milan) 39th and Moise Kean (Verona and Juventus) in last place at 50th.

Top spot, meanwhile, is occupied by Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio over big-money Frenchmen Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies