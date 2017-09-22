Juve smash record figures

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have smashed their own financial records for 2016-17, turning over almost €200m more than the previous year.

Juve’s balance sheet for the 16-17 financial year saw them earn €562.7m in revenue, with €42.6m of that being pocketed as profit – a huge increase on their respective figures of €387.9m and €4.1m from 15-16.

“The 2016-17 financial year confirmed the improving trend seen in recent years; for the third consecutive year, the board ended with a balance-sheet profit,” read a summary on the Bianconeri’s official website.

“The board of directors has approved the draft budget for the year that ended on June 30, 2017, showing a profit of €42.6m, which will be allocated to [the club’s] reserves.

“The 17-18 financial year will be strongly influenced by [Juve’s] sporting results, particularly in the Champions League.

“The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on October 24, 2017 at the Allianz Stadium.”

Juve won another domestic double last season, but it was their run to the Champions League Final that proved to be the real money-spinner.

However, the Bianconeri’s statement added a loss was being forecasted for 17-18, meaning their capital gains will not be reinvested immediately.