‘China vetoed Schick to Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero claims China stopped Patrik Schick from joining Inter as he warns against “handing things over to foreigners”.

Schick had been heavily linked with Inter over the summer but eventually moved to Roma for a club-record €42m, and Ferrero suggested he was happier that the striker chose the Giallorossi.

“He didn’t want to stay, otherwise I’d have kept him for another year,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The problem with these players is their agents, who treat them as if they were works of art, but at 20 years of age, all [the clubs] wanted him: Monaco, PSG, Juventus, Roma…

“He can become a prince In Giallorosso, but I’ll be honest: without the Chinese government’s restrictions, he’d have been at Inter with Milan Skriniar.

“Chinese owners at Inter and Milan? Who are they? If the Chinese went to Genoa with so much money, I’d never sell Sampdoria to them.

“When we hand things over to foreigners, we give up a piece of our history. I’m a fan of Silvio Berlusconi, he’d take back Milan tomorrow morning.

“I also love Massimo Moratti. I was given a four-month ban for calling Erick Thohir ‘Filipino’.

“Still, I don’t care about being the President with the most suspensions in Italy because I always tell the truth.”