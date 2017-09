Juve quartet out of derby

By Football Italia staff

Juventus quartet Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca remain absent for Saturday’s Derby della Mole against Torino.

Max Allegri names the same 20 players that were called up for Juve’s 1-0 victory over Fiorentina midweek.

Sinisa Mihajlovic, meanwhile, is free to pick all of his first-choice personnel, with only Joel Obi injured.

Juve squad: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Costa, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Barzagli, Pinsoglio, Mandzukic, Asamoah, Szczesny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Bentancur, Bernardeschi

Torino squad: Tieri, Ichazo, Milinkovic-Savic, Sirigu, Ansaldi, Bonifazi, Burdisso, De Silvestri, Vojnovic, Molinaro, Moretti, N’Koulou, Acquah, Baselli, Gustafson, Rincon, Valdifiori; Belotti, Brenguer, Boye, Edera, Falque, Ljajic, Niang, Sadiq