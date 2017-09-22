Leonardo set for Antalyaspor?

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan and Inter man Leonardo is reportedly set to become the next Coach of Turkish side Antalyaspor.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Antalyaspor are “close” to agreeing a deal with Leonardo after initially looking at Clarence Seedorf.

The Brazilian won a Scudetto with Milan as a player, before coaching them to third in Serie A during the 2009-10 campaign.

He then replaced Rafa Benitez at Inter midway through the following season and took them to a Coppa Italia but left to become Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director just six months later.

The 48-year-old helped bring several, Italian-based stars to PSG, including the likes of Javier Pastore, Salvatore Sirigu and Ezequiel Lavezzi, and lasted two years in the role.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, have invested heavily in the likes of Samuel Eto’o and Samir Nasri but remain without a win after five games in the Turkish League this season.