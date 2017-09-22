Nainggolan back for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma have recalled Radja Nainggolan for their game against Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.

Nainggolan missed Roma’s 4-0 thrashing of Benevento on Wednesday with a minor injury, but the midfielder has been passed fit to return this weekend.

However, Patrik Schick is still not ready to make his debut for the Giallorossi, almost a month since arriving from Sampdoria for a club-record €42m.

Roma squad for Udinese: Alisson, Lobont, Skorupsi; Castan, Gazio, Kolarov, Manolas, Moreno, Juan Jesus, Peres; De Rossi, Florenzi, Gonalons, Nainggolan, Pellegrini, Gerson, Strootman; Defrel, Dzeko, El Shaarawy, Perotti, Cengiz