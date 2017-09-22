Benevento captain denies doping intent

By Football Italia staff

Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni has denied knowingly taking banned substances after his failed drug test.

Lucioni was confirmed on Friday to have tested positive for an anabolic steroid, but the defender assured he only took medications that were prescribed to him by the club.

He told ANSA: “While all the necessary findings are carried out, I will say I have only followed Benevento’s medical prescriptions and that I have solely taken, in completely-good faith, the therapeutic medications specified by them.”