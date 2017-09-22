Ferrero ‘dreams’ of buying Roma

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero admits “I dream of buying Roma one day” and accuses Giallorossi rival James Pallotta of talking too much.

Ferrero has owned Samp since 2014 but was born in Rome, and the movie mogul made no secret of his desire to oust ‘Parlotta’ at the Olimpico.

“I’m Roma and ‘romanista’, I dream of buying Roma one day,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’d become the eighth king and make Totti emperor. Pallotta? He’s not called Pallotta but Parlotta [play on words with ‘parla’ – ‘talk’ in Italian – and a ‘lot’].“