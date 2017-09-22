Suso: Why Milan didn’t compete…

By Football Italia staff

Suso believes Milan’s failure to beat “teams from the lower half” cost them the chance of competing for the Serie A title in recent seasons.

Speaking to Milan TV ahead of the Rossoneri’s trip to Sampdoria on Sunday, Suso also expressed his excitement at returning to Marassi, where he broke through during a loan spell at Genoa.

“[Marassi] is a stadium I like a lot because the fans are very close to the pitch, and the fans are very loud,” mused the attacking midfielder.

“It’s an important game. The stadium can help the home team a lot. Also, when I came on against SPAL, when you hear the fans singing out your name, it’s a great feeling.

“As I’ve always said, the fans have always been fantastic with me since my first day here.

“I think that our rivals in the League are strong teams. We have to focus on the games against the teams from the lower half of table, where last season and one before we left too many points behind.

“We have to focus on all these games, we have to win them. Against our direct rivals it’s different: you might win, lose or draw.

“You have to keep focused and make sure you win all these games. Samp are a well-organised team with a packed midfield.

“They know exactly what to do. Playing at Marassi will make the match even tougher. That’s why we have to keep really focused and take home the three points.”