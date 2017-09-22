NEWS
Friday September 22 2017
Benevento: Cream doped our captain
By Football Italia staff

Benevento have claimed that “a cream to heal a wound” unintentionally doped captain Fabio Lucioni.

Lucioni faces a lengthy ban from football after recently failing a drug test, but Benevento’s President insists the defender unknowingly took an anabolic steroid via an ointment applied to “a graze in training”.

“The blame lies with a cream to heal a wound,” Oreste Vigorito told Sky Sport Italia.

“You can’t talk about doping. After a graze in training, the doctor prescribed him the cream that is normally sold in a chemist and thus can’t be the basis of a doping charge.

“When you talk about these things, you have to understand if they really are mistakes.

“Here’s simply a guy who has followed a medical prescription. However, we’ll accept the ruling, like we’ve always done.”

