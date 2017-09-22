NEWS
Friday September 22 2017
Official: De Biasi moves to Spain
By Football Italia staff

La Liga strugglers Alaves have appointed former Albania boss Gianni De Biasi as their new Coach.

A statement on Alaves’ official website confirms De Biasi has signed on until the end of the season, with the option for another year.

It marks a return to Spain for the 61-year-old, who coached Levante for the first half of the 2007-08 campaign and took several Italians with him, including Damiano Tommasi, Bruno Cirillo and Christian Rigano.

The ex-Torino and Udinese trainer, however, is best known for his six-year stint with Albania, taking the Shqiponjat from the doldrums to Euro 2016 - their first-ever major tournament.

Alaves, meanwhile, are rock bottom of La Liga after starting the season with five straight defeats.

