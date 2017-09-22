Ones to Watch in Week 6

By Football Italia staff

The Derby della Mole on Saturday night is just one of the exciting fixtures to look forward to this Serie A weekend.

Napoli and Juventus both maintain perfect records, while Roma, Milan and Inter are hot on their heels.

Here’s what to keep your eye on in Week 6.

Derby duel for Juventus

Juventus may have won all of their Serie A games so far, but they’ve yet to face a real test this season.

That looks set to change on Saturday night though, as the Bianconeri welcome their city rivals, Torino, to the Juventus Stadium.

Giorgio Chiellini has said that this Toro side is the best he’s seen in his time in Turin, and the Derby della Mole looks set to be a firecracker clash.

Click here to read our Juventus-Torino preview

Lazio’s dearth of defenders

Lazio are without Wallace, Dusan Basta, Bastos and Stefan de Vrij, meaning only Luiz Felipe and Stefan Radu are available for the trip to Verona.

The injury crisis is so severe, it has even been suggested that outcast Mauricio could be recalled to bolster the backline.

However, it’s more likely that Lucas Leiva will be asked to deputise at centre-back.

Verona have been insipid so far this season, but if they can get on the front foot they may well find the Biancocelesti backline easier to breach than under ordinary circumstances.

Click here to read our Verona-Lazio preview

Will Napoli rest players?

Napoli’s defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the first week of Champions League fixtures leaves them in something of a Catch-22 situation.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are going all-out for the Scudetto this season, and can’t afford to drop points against the smaller sides, something which has cost them dear in the past.

However, they face Feyenoord on Tuesday in Europe, and defeat would leave them staring down the barrel of elimination with a Manchester City double-header to come.

Do the Partenopei rest players for SPAL? Or do they put all their eggs in the Scudetto basket?

Click here to read our SPAL-Napoli preview

Inter look to reaffirm Scudetto credentials

Inter started the season with four wins in a row, and in that context two points dropped in Bologna is hardly a crisis.

Previous setbacks in previous seasons have brought with them a collapse in confidence, making the visit of Genoa more important than the mere three points on offer.

The Nerazzurri need to show they have the mental fortitude to bounce back from the midweek draw, and in doing so assert themselves as genuine Scudetto contenders.

Click here to read our Inter-Genoa preview

Where do Fiorentina stand?

It’s difficult to know what to make of Fiorentina so far, with a new Coach in the shape of Stefano Pioli and a whole team’s worth of new players.

The Viola were diligent and hard-working against Juventus, but rarely threatened to score past Wojciech Szczesny.

Atalanta, who have also lost several key players from last term, look likely to challenge for the Europa League again, so they represent a good barometer for Fiorentina.

Click here to read our Fiorentina-Atalanta preview