Serie A Previews: Derby della Mole day

By Football Italia staff

There are three Serie A matches today, as Roma host troubled Udinese, Napoli pay a visit to SPAL and Juventus take on Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Click here for all the individual match previews from Serie A Week 6.

The action begins today at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT) with Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma seeking a third straight victory.

They do it by welcoming Udinese, who lost four of their five games so far, and have tactician Gigi Del Neri under fire.

At 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), Napoli hope to maintain their 100 per cent record in Serie A this season, visiting the Stadio Mazza in Ferrara to challenge newcomers SPAL.

And at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), Juventus seek a sixth straight domestic victory, but no opponent is more motivated than their city rivals Torino.

The round continues on Sunday with Sampdoria-Milan as the early kick-off, then the likes of Inter-Genoa, Verona-Lazio, Cagliari-Chievo and relegation showdown Crotone-Benevento.

At 17.00 UK on Sunday, Sassuolo-Bologna is the Emilia-Romagna Derby, then Fiorentina take on revelations Atalanta in a clash that ought to promise goals.