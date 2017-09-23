Del Neri takes game to Roma

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri assures Udinese are “not beaten before we even begin” against Roma and he’ll pick his strongest available XI.

“I found Roma to have the right players and system to challenge in Italy and the Champions League,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I hope my players don’t feel the pressure. It’s 11 against 11, so we are certainly not beaten before we even begin. It’s important to fact this match as a team.

“We analysed what we did wrong in recent outings. The team had a positive approach, but we paid a heavy price for some lapses in concentration. It would be important to get a result in Rome.

“We have many new players this season, especially in defence, and must try to shake off some of that tension. An individual can make a mistake, the important thing is to learn from it and improve.”

The Friulani had a dismal start to the campaign with one win and four defeats, so is this game decisive for Del Neri’s future?

“Every Coach is always up for discussion and we must all try to improve together. In Italy, the results count for much more than the performances and the Coach is always responsible.

“In the first two rounds, we didn’t play football, but then we improved. Nobody can doubt the motivation and desire of my players.”

There are new problems for Del Neri to deal with, as captain Danilo has a thigh strain, joining Silvan Widmer and Stipe Perica on the injury list.

“Gabriele Angella has shown he can lead the defence. These matches are helpful to see what this squad can do. I will play who is in the best shape, so no squad rotation. I’ll pick whoever gives me the most guarantees.”

Udinese squad for Roma: Bizzarri, Scuffet, Borsellini; Samir, Angella, Nuytinck, Stryger, Alì Adnan, Bochniewicz, Pezzella; Fofana, De Paul, Ingelsson, Jankto, Hallfredsson, Barak, Behrami, Balic; Matos, Bajic, Lasagna, Maxi Lopez, Ewandro