Arsenal still want Mertens

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal are targeting Napoli sensation Dries Mertens as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez next summer, claim reports.

According to Calciomercato.com and The Mirror newspaper, the Belgian sensation was already a target before he signed a new contract in May.

It is said to include a relatively low release clause for just €30m.

If Alexis Sanchez does walk away when his contract with Arsenal expires in June 2018, then Mertens is considered an ideal replacement.

Starting out as a winger, he was rediscovered at the age of 28 as a remarkable centre-forward, this season alone bagging seven goals and three assists in eight competitive games for Napoli.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are also long-term admirers of 30-year-old Mertens and could go for him if Philippe Coutinho forces through his move to Barcelona.