NEWS
Saturday September 23 2017
Arsenal still want Mertens
By Football Italia staff

Arsenal are targeting Napoli sensation Dries Mertens as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez next summer, claim reports.

According to Calciomercato.com and The Mirror newspaper, the Belgian sensation was already a target before he signed a new contract in May.

It is said to include a relatively low release clause for just €30m.

If Alexis Sanchez does walk away when his contract with Arsenal expires in June 2018, then Mertens is considered an ideal replacement.

Starting out as a winger, he was rediscovered at the age of 28 as a remarkable centre-forward, this season alone bagging seven goals and three assists in eight competitive games for Napoli.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are also long-term admirers of 30-year-old Mertens and could go for him if Philippe Coutinho forces through his move to Barcelona. 

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies