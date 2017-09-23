NEWS
Saturday September 23 2017
PSG join Milinkovic-Savic race
By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Bayern Munich and Manchester City in scouting Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Ligue 1 side is keeping a close eye on his progress.

Their new director of sport Antero is believed to be a fan and wants the 22-year-old Serbian to bolster his midfield going into the future.

Milinkovic-Savic only signed a new contract in April, tying him to Lazio until June 2022.

He was snapped up from KRC Genk two years ago for €18m.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also said to be watching him with scouts sent to his games in Serie A and the Europa League.

