Ventura: 'Insigne yes, Jorginho no'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura explained why Lorenzo Insigne struggles for Italy and he does not call Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

The Nazionale CT spoke to Il Mattino newspaper and you can read Part One here.

“Insigne didn’t play much at Euro 2016 because Antonio Conte’s system didn’t have room for his role. Now there is a place for him.

“He was criticised in Madrid (after the 3-0 defeat to Spain), but didn’t play any worse than anyone else. The problems we had at the Bernabeu were more physical than in terms of quality.

“Lorenzo has matured over the last year. Now he is a complete player with his own context and characteristics. If we go to the World Cup and train all together for 20 days, then the performances from everyone will be far better than what you’ve seen so far.”

Yet despite being a key figure in the Napoli perfect start to this season and regularly shattering Serie A passing records, Ventura won’t even call up Jorginho.

“I like the fact he wants to be part of the Italy squad and that is something to be appreciated. I am surprised that everyone is so amazed by this, because we don’t play with a methodical midfield.

“He is the best in that role, but in my Nazionale, currently such a role does not exist. I can’t call him up if he there’s no room for him to play.”

Napoli aren’t the only side with a 100 per cent record in Serie A, as Juventus also won five out of five.

“The gap is closer than ever at the top of the table,” continued Ventura.

“Napoli used to play in order to entertain, now they both play great football and win. That is different. The priority is to get the points.

“I think Juve have started with a bit of a struggle, but as always manage to get results on their side.”

Max Allegri wilfully shook off the competition with Napoli by claiming 1-0 wins are the best.

“He says that because he wins 1-0,” replied Ventura. “Whoever wins is automatically right, even if at this moment, in terms of entertainment, Napoli play the best football.”