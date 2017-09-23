Lazio lose De Vrij, Bastos and Basta

By Football Italia staff

Lazio gave injury updates on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan de Vrij, Dusan Basta and Bastos, with lay-offs of up to four weeks.

The Aquile are decimated by fitness worries at the moment and the situation does not look like it’s going to clear up any time soon.

“Milinkovic-Savic has a problem with the adductor in his right leg that requires attention,” chief medic Fabio Rodia told Lazio Style Radio.

“De Vrij has a strong elongation of the right adductor, which he sustained against Napoli. He is expected to have 10 days of rest and treatment.

“Bastos suffered a Grade I lesion to the right femoral bicep. We have already started a personalised treatment regime and the prognosis is circa three weeks.

“Basta has a Grade II lesion to the femoral bicep in his right thigh, so his prognosis is circa four weeks.

“Felipe Anderson is continuing to recover well, we are monitoring the situation and tests were comforting. Yesterday the player resumed fitness training to get back into shape.”