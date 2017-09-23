Liveblog: Serie A Triple Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s three Serie A games, as Roma host Udinese, Napoli visit SPAL and there’s the huge Turin Derby.

If you are on a mobile phone or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

We begin at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT) at the Stadio Olimpico, as Roma seek a third consecutive Serie A victory when welcoming Udinese.

At 17.00 UK (16.00 GMT), Napoli try to maintain their perfect start to the domestic season with a trip to top flight newcomers SPAL.

And at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT), all eyes turn to Turin for the epic Derby della Mole, which for the first time in decades has both Juventus and Torino in the top five.

