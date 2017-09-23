Suso: 'Roma, Napoli and Inter offers'

By Football Italia staff

Suso is prepared to take on new tactical roles at Milan and confirms he received offers from Napoli, Roma and Inter this summer.

The Spaniard struggled early in his San Siro career, but found his feet during a loan spell at Genoa.

“Pippo Inzaghi didn’t see me very much, so in the summer I asked to either play regularly or go out on loan. After the first game, as far as Sinisa Mihajlovic was concerned, I disappeared,” Suso told Il Fatto Quotidiano.

“That’s why I went to Genoa. I owe Gian Piero Gasperini a great deal.”

Vincenzo Montella is experimenting new positions for Suso in the 3-5-2 system, as a second striker or even a trequartista.

“I am accustomed to the Spanish philosophy, as we are more elastic in our tactical interpretations, whereas here you are either a winger or a support striker.

“I feel freer on the right, but I do what is asked of me and I think I can be of use as a striker too. It’s not a problem.”

Yet Suso did have the opportunities to walk away, especially this summer, when a contract renewal was far from certain.

“If Real Madrid and Barcelona call, you struggle to say no… I’m kidding! Milan always said they wanted to keep me and I always said I wanted to stay here.

“I can confirm, I was wanted by Napoli, Roma and Inter, but I am very happy at Milan and Montella is a fine Coach.

“Every time a proposal came in, I’d go to the club and say: Napoli want me. They would reply: You are staying here. I thought, great, that’s what I want too.”

There is a new project in place and massive investments to bring Milan back into Europe’s elite.

“This Milan can reach the Champions League.”

Suso also revealed a rather odd new situation players have to deal with when walking the streets of Milan.

“I don’t understand the obsession you Italians have with Fantasy Football. If you stop me in the street, it’s to say: ‘Hey, I bought you for my Fantasy team, you need to score!’

“You don’t care if the team wins or loses, just so long as I score. And you don’t even get money out of it. You people are weird.”