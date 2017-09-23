Davinson Sanchez: 'Baresi my idol!'

By Football Italia staff

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Davinson Sanchez reveals “my biggest idol is Franco Baresi. That Milan side was the cream of defending!”

The 21-year-old Colombia international had been linked to Inter before his club record €40m transfer from Ajax to Spurs.

“My job title reads defender. You can't mess up your priorities and above all, my job is to keep the ball out of our goal,” he told the Daily Mail.

“My biggest idol is Franco Baresi, the legendary Italy and Milan defender. I am too young to have watched him live, but within the game, everyone tells you about that powerful Milan defence.

“I researched YouTube videos and downloaded clips to study. Even though it is a different era, there is so much you can still take from a video of Baresi or Paolo Maldini.

“This was the cream of defending! They not only defended brilliantly, but were so comfortable on the ball. That is not a new phenomenon. First you get the defensive part right, then contribute to the philosophy of the team, construct play and recognise the right times to step forward.”

Baresi spent his entire career at Milan, from 1977 to his retirement in 1997.

The ultimate ‘libero’ – sweeper – won the 1982 World Cup, three European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and six Serie A titles as part of Il Grande Milan.