Baccaglini in new Palermo swoop

By Football Italia staff

Paul Baccaglini is back in negotiations to buy Palermo from Maurizio Zamparini. “I always believed in this operation and we want to get it done quickly.”

It’s a remarkable turnaround, as former TV comedian Baccaglini had effectively bought the club with his American associates in March, but when the closing date came and went on May 31, Zamparini pulled out on July 1, citing a lack of financial guarantees.

“I never abandoned to idea of buying the Rosanero,” Baccaglini told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper today.

“Palermo is worth more than sport, more than football. It is a mine of sensations and an opportunity that goes beyond any personal agreement.

“I always believed in this operation. Right now, both sides are hungry to proceed in the best possible way. Arguing about dates is meaningless, what’s important is that both parties want to reach the end result.

“One thing is for sure, we want to get it done quickly. When we’re ready, we’ll tell you.”