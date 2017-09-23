Monchi: 'Roma compete for Scudetto'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director of sport Monchi believes they “can compete with Napoli and Juventus, but I don’t know if it’s enough to win the Scudetto.”

The Giallorossi host Udinese this afternoon, follow all the action as it happens in the LIVEBLOG.

“Now Napoli and Juventus are ahead of everyone in Serie A, but I still think we can compete with them. We are a side who changed a great deal over the summer,” Monchi told Mediaset Premium.

“When we spoke before the transfer market opened, we had the idea of a big squad to allow changes. Eusebio Di Francesco is dealing with this situation perfectly. All the players must be ready, because it’s a long season.

“It’s difficult to say where we’ll be at the end of the season. I am sure the team will continue to improve, as it’s already better than at the beginning.

“I don’t know if that’ll be enough to win the Scudetto, but we are ambitious and want to go as far as possible.”

Monchi was asked if he expected Aleksandar Kolarov to become so important to Roma straight away.

“I might be presumptuous, but yes, I did expect him to make such a strong impact. He’s a professional and that is crucial. He’s happy here and the Coach has faith in him.”

Radja Nainggolan signed a new contract, now it’s the turn of Kostas Manolas to commit himself.

“I don’t know about the Manolas contract renewal. We have to start working on it and find a solution that makes everyone happy. We are happy with him and he is happy at Roma. That makes everything easier.”