Nedved out of retirement

By Football Italia staff

Pavel Nedved has come out of retirement at the age of 45 to sign for Czech amateur club FK Skalna, where his son currently plays.

The Juventus vice-President was announced via their Facebook page, complete with photographs of Nedved signing the paperwork.

However, Skalna concede they do not know when he’ll be able to make his debut, seeing as he is currently busy being on the board of directors of one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

It is a return home for Nedved, as it was his first club and the amateur side where his 18-year-old son, Pavel Junior, plays now.

Skalna announced they agreed an undisclosed fee with Juventus.

Image via FK Skalna Facebook