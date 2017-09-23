Nainggolan: 'Roma criticised too early'

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan insists Roma were “criticised too early this season” and are already improving after a 3-1 victory over Udinese.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice following an Edin Dzeko opener and Diego Perotti missed a late penalty for their third straight win.

“We won the game by playing good football. There were some very good developments today, but we must control the advantage better. The important thing is to have won,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“We were criticised too early this season. We’re working well and the standard of football is improving. Give us time and we’ll get even better in all areas. We can have fun this year.

“The sides are all pretty balanced near the top of the table, as many of them reinforced on the market, so it’s no longer just a head-to-head situation. It’ll be a real fight.

“From today, our minds are on the Champions League and Qarabag. We have to take it three points at a time.”