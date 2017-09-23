Serie B: Perugia go joint top

By Football Italia staff

Perugia beat Frosinone to catch them at the top of the table, while Empoli were stunned by Cittadella, Avellino conquered Novara and Parma silenced Venezia.

Bari 3-0 Ternana

Cisse 10, 56 (B), Improta 20 (B)

Missed penalty: Albadoro 48 (T)

Brescia 2-2 Foggia

Caracciolo 39 (B), Fioriano 47 (F), Chiricho 64 (F), Bisoli 72 (B)

Cremonese 0-0 Pescara

Empoli 0-1 Cittadella

Litteri 8 (C)

Novara 1-2 Avellino

Ardemagni 13, 29 (A), Maniero 89 (N)

Sent off: Da Costa 67 (N)

Perugia 1-0 Frosinone

Di Carmine 23 (P)

Salernitana 2-0 Spezia

A Rodriguez 18, 68 (Sa)

Venezia 0-1 Parma

Di Cesare 55 (P)

Virtus Entella 0-0 Carpi

Cesena-Ascoli

To be played on Sunday

Palermo-Pro Vercelli

To be played on Monday