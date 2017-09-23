Perugia beat Frosinone to catch them at the top of the table, while Empoli were stunned by Cittadella, Avellino conquered Novara and Parma silenced Venezia.
Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.
Bari 3-0 Ternana
Cisse 10, 56 (B), Improta 20 (B)
Missed penalty: Albadoro 48 (T)
Brescia 2-2 Foggia
Caracciolo 39 (B), Fioriano 47 (F), Chiricho 64 (F), Bisoli 72 (B)
Cremonese 0-0 Pescara
Empoli 0-1 Cittadella
Litteri 8 (C)
Novara 1-2 Avellino
Ardemagni 13, 29 (A), Maniero 89 (N)
Sent off: Da Costa 67 (N)
Perugia 1-0 Frosinone
Di Carmine 23 (P)
Salernitana 2-0 Spezia
A Rodriguez 18, 68 (Sa)
Venezia 0-1 Parma
Di Cesare 55 (P)
Virtus Entella 0-0 Carpi
Cesena-Ascoli
To be played on Sunday
Palermo-Pro Vercelli
To be played on Monday