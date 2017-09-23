Maggio: 'Napoli focus on present'

By Football Italia staff

Christian Maggio urges Napoli to “focus only on the present” and an 11th consecutive Serie A victory against SPAL.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the action from all three of today’s games on the LIVEBLOG.

“As good Neapolitans, we are a superstitious people, so we’re not thinking about what could happen in future. We’re focused only on the present,” Maggio told Mediaset Premium when asked about the club record run.

“We have to take home the maximum points and improve our defects. We want to continue this positive streak, which is very important for us.”

The Partenopei and Juventus are the only sides with a 100 per cent record so far this season in Serie A.