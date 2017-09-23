Line-ups: Juventus-Torino

By Football Italia staff

Juventus start Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado, with Mario Mandzukic replacing Gonzalo Higuain, as Torino go all-attack in the Turin Derby.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

The Bianconeri are, along with Napoli, the only side with a 100 per cent record after five rounds, but Toro are also unbeaten this term with their best start since Serie A moved to three points for a win.

Juve are without Benedikt Howedes, Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, Mattia De Sciglio and Marko Pjaca.

Max Allegri also rests Andrea Barzagli and gives the nod to Medhi Benatia rather than Daniele Rugani.

The big changes are in attack, where Douglas Costa and Cuadrado flank Paulo Dybala in a supporting trident behind centre-forward Mandzukic.

The big Croatian’s move to the centre pushes off-form Higuain on to the bench, although there are some reports he has a slight muscular problem.

Torino are unbeaten and ambitious this season under Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who painted the Derby della Mole as “the masses against the rulers.”

Joel Obi and Antonio Barreca miss out, so Lorenzo De Silvestri and Cristian Ansaldi are the full-backs with Lyanco a surprise pick in the centre.

Mihajlovic goes on all-out attack, with Iago Falque, Adem Ljajic and M’Baye Niang fanning out behind Andrea Belotti.

It’s a special game for Tomas Rincon, who arrived from Juventus over the summer.

Last season, this fixture ended 1-1 with Higuain cancelling out Ljajic’s free kick in stoppages, and that ended a run of four consecutive Granata defeats.

The last time Toro beat Juve was 2-1 on their own turf in April 2015, but an ‘away’ Derby della Mole win stretches back to another 2-1 result in April 1995.

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Mandzukic

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah, Bentancur, Sturaro, Bernardeschi, Higuain

Torino: Sirigu, De Silvestri, N’Koulou, Lyanco, Ansaldi; Rincon, Baselli; Falque, Ljajic, Niang; Belotti

Torino bench: Ichazo, Milinkovic-Savic, Molinaro, Valdifiori, Acquah, Burdisso, Gustafson, Edera, Berenguer, Moretti, Boyè, Sadiq