Napoli win SPAL five-goal thriller

Napoli had to claw their way to a sixth straight victory, maintaining the perfect record, but SPAL made it very difficult for them in a 3-2 thriller.

The Partenopei are the only side to have won every Serie A match so far this season, awaiting Juventus in the Derby della Mole against Torino tonight.

It was certainly an eventful clash in Ferrara, as Pasquale Schiattarella gave the hosts a surprise lead, only to be cancelled out by Lorenzo Insigne 77 seconds later.

The second half was dramatic, as Jose Callejon sprung the offside trap to nod in, then Federico Viviani curled a free kick over the wall for 2-2.

Arek Milik was thrown on for a 4-2-4 system, but Faouzi Ghoulam was the unlikely hero with a great solo run from midfield.

