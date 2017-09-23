Insigne: 'Napoli struggled today'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne admits SPAL “caused us real problems,” but Napoli have greater belief after their 3-2 victory.

It was a thriller at the Stadio Mazza to maintain the 100 per cent record so far in Serie A this season.

“We struggled, but are also enjoying the victory. We must do more, but SPAL caused us real problems today and we did well to believe until the end,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

“We are aware that this season we can do great things. The important element in games like this are to get the result and learn from our mistakes.”