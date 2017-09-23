Chiellini: 'Fiery Turin Derby'

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini expects “a fiery match full of emotions” between Juventus and Torino in the Derby della Mole.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the action from all three of today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

“It will certainly be a fascinating derby between two great teams,” Chiellini told JTV.

“We’ve got to have our say, trying to remain as united as possible in defence and then make the most of the great talent we’ve got in attack.

“I am sure it’ll be a fiery match, full of emotions, but we are ready and want to get the three points.”