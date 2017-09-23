Petrachi: 'Toro can make history'

By Football Italia staff

Torino director Gianluca Petrachi is confident they can upset leaders Juventus in the Derby della Mole tonight. “We can make history.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the action from all three of today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

“We had an important approach on the transfer market, without losing our most important players or letting the quality level drop,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“There is a mix of experience and youth, the right combination to have an important season, as always raising the bar.”

Last season, this fixture ended 1-1 with Higuain cancelling out Ljajic’s free kick in stoppages, and that ended a run of four consecutive Granata defeats.

The last time Toro beat Juve was 2-1 on their own turf in April 2015, but an ‘away’ Derby della Mole win stretches back to another 2-1 result in April 1995.

“I think that a few years ago there were no prospects for us in the derby, but in the last two campaigns Torino have given a really good account of ourselves. Hopefully this match tonight will remain in history and we can send a sign to the fans.

“Compared to last season, there is a difference balance in the city, as Sinisa Mihajlovic has helped our self-esteem thanks to an all-attack line-up. His winning mentality can take us towards victory.”