Sarri: 'Napoli react to setbacks'

Maurizio Sarri was pleased with the way Napoli reacted to beat SPAL 3-2, as “the team is becoming more determined on negative incidents.”

Lorenzo Insigne cancelled out a Pasquale Schiattarella opener, but it took a late Faouzi Ghoulam solo run to secure their 3-2 victory at the Stadio Mazza in Ferrara.

“SPAL put in a great performance and blocked off the midfield channels, but unfortunately we had to play on a pitch was that unworthy of Serie A. It’s not the first time this season, either,” Sarri told Mediaset Premium.

“Considering our style of football, that is a problem, because we always have to take an extra touch to get it under control. In any case, it wasn’t easy against a side that gave everything it had. We needed a wonderful second half performance to get the result.

“At this moment, Faouzi Ghoulam and Allan are in extraordinary shape. The team is also becoming more determined when reacting to negative incidents.

“Reacting in such a strong way after the 2-2, which could’ve weighed heavily on us, was a sign of real belief.”

There was a scare in the final minutes, as Arkadiusz Milik crumpled to the ground clutching his right knee. It was a year after he underwent ACL surgery, but he will have tests tomorrow.

“Tomorrow we’ll have a clearer idea, but we can only say it’s not the same knee that was injured previously.”