HT: Juventus lead 10-man Toro

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic gave Juventus a 2-0 half-time lead, but Torino saw Daniele Baselli foolishly sent off after just 25 minutes.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Derby della Mole saw both Turin giants unbeaten going into the game, though the Bianconeri needed to maintain their 100 per cent record if they were to stop Napoli going clear at the top of the table. Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira, Mattia De Sciglio, Marko Pjaca and Benedikt Howedes were injured, but Gonzalo Higuain was dropped in favour of Mario Mandzukic as the centre-forward. Toro missed Joel Obi and Antonio Barreca, choosing an all-attack formation.

Last season, this fixture ended 1-1 with Higuain cancelling out Adem Ljajic’s free kick in stoppages, and that ended a run of four consecutive Granata defeats. The last time Toro beat Juve was 2-1 on their own turf in April 2015, but an ‘away’ Derby della Mole win stretches back to another 2-1 result in April 1995.

Lyanco was a surprise pick in central defence and almost scored an own goal after four minutes, but Salvatore Sirigu scrambled back to get on the end of the terrible back-pass.

Juan Cuadrado dribbled through the Toro defence on a slalom only to eventually fire over, although he felt there was a deflection. Ljajic also blasted off target and Giorgio Chiellini flung himself at the Iago Falque strike in the penalty area.

Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic pressured Daniele Baselli and Tomas Rincon into giving up possession, at which point Dybala drilled in from the edge of the box. It was La Joya’s ninth goal in six Serie A games.

Torino shot themselves in the foot, as Baselli had already received a yellow card when he leapt into Pjanic sideways in an extraordinarily clumsy challenge, leaving the Granata down to 10 men for over an hour.

Cuadrado’s acrobatic attempt from an Alex Sandro cross was cleared off the line by Lyanco, while Sinisa Mihajlovic introduced Afriyie Acquah to bolster the midfield.

Andrea Belotti pounced on a Cuadrado error to counter and was brought down, Ljajic firing the resulting free kick into the wall. Ljajic was visibly irritable and booked for kicking the ball away.

Juve doubled their advantage as Cuadrado pulled back for unmarked Pjanic to curl into the near top corner from the edge of the box.

Gigi Buffon fingertipped a Ljajic free kick off the feet of Belotti at the far post.

Juventus 2-0 Torino (Half-Time)

Dybala 16 (J), Pjanic 40 (J)

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Mandzukic

Torino: Sirigu, De Silvestri, N’Koulou, Lyanco, Ansaldi; Rincon, Baselli; Falque (Acquah 30), Ljajic, Niang; Belotti

Ref: Giacomelli

Sent off: Baselli 25 (T)