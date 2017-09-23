Semplici: 'SPAL have regrets'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Semplici admits SPAL were left with “great regret” after a 3-2 defeat to Napoli. “If we play with this mentality, we’ll get our objective.”

Pasquale Schiattarella had given them the lead at the Stadio Mazza, then Federico Viviani’s free kick clawed their way back to 2-2, but a Faouzi Ghoulam solo effort proved decisive.

“There is great regret, because we did put in a good performance,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“If we play with this attitude and mentality, we’ll achieve our objective. We should’ve been sharper, but the fine performance remains and that will boost confidence going forward.

“Napoli have such quality, and that is also why we lost, but at the same time we cannot concede the equaliser 77 seconds after Schiattarella’s goal.”

SPAL have now lost four on the bounce and have four points from the opening six rounds.

“To be fair, many people said we’d get a maximum of two points, so for now we are above expectations,” smiled Semplici.

“So far the fixture list has been pretty tough, but we don’t want to fail the next appointments.”