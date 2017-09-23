NEWS
Saturday September 23 2017
Semplici: 'SPAL have regrets'
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Semplici admits SPAL were left with “great regret” after a 3-2 defeat to Napoli. “If we play with this mentality, we’ll get our objective.”

Pasquale Schiattarella had given them the lead at the Stadio Mazza, then Federico Viviani’s free kick clawed their way back to 2-2, but a Faouzi Ghoulam solo effort proved decisive.

“There is great regret, because we did put in a good performance,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“If we play with this attitude and mentality, we’ll achieve our objective. We should’ve been sharper, but the fine performance remains and that will boost confidence going forward.

“Napoli have such quality, and that is also why we lost, but at the same time we cannot concede the equaliser 77 seconds after Schiattarella’s goal.”

SPAL have now lost four on the bounce and have four points from the opening six rounds.

“To be fair, many people said we’d get a maximum of two points, so for now we are above expectations,” smiled Semplici.

“So far the fixture list has been pretty tough, but we don’t want to fail the next appointments.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies