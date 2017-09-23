Juventus thump four past Torino

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro sealed a 4-0 Juventus derby win, but Daniele Baselli left Torino down to 10 men for over an hour.

The Bianconeri stuck with Napoli on top of the table, as both have a 100 per cent record after six rounds.

It was far easier than predicted, because while Dybala broke the deadlock from the edge of the box, Baselli received two foolish and avoidable yellow cards to leave Torino a man down at the 25th minute.

Pjanic turned in a second before the break and the Granata were simply never in the running after that.

Alex Sandro was allowed a free header from a corner, Salvatore Sirigu kept the scoreline down with his heroics, but could do nothing in stoppages on a Dybala dinked finish.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s three games unfolded on the Liveblog.