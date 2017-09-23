NEWS
Saturday September 23 2017
Juventus thump four past Torino
By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro sealed a 4-0 Juventus derby win, but Daniele Baselli left Torino down to 10 men for over an hour.

The Bianconeri stuck with Napoli on top of the table, as both have a 100 per cent record after six rounds.

It was far easier than predicted, because while Dybala broke the deadlock from the edge of the box, Baselli received two foolish and avoidable yellow cards to leave Torino a man down at the 25th minute.

Pjanic turned in a second before the break and the Granata were simply never in the running after that.

Alex Sandro was allowed a free header from a corner, Salvatore Sirigu kept the scoreline down with his heroics, but could do nothing in stoppages on a Dybala dinked finish.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s three games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies