Juventus Player Ratings

By Football Italia staff

Juventus dominated 10-man Torino in the Derby della Mole, but who was their Man of the Match in the Football Italia ratings?

Words: Ciro Di Brita

Gianluigi Buffon – 6

Finally got his gloves dirty late in the first half when he had to snuff out a dangerous Adem Ljajic free kick. Had nothing else to do apart from gather a Lorenzo De Silvestri effort.

Stephan Lichtsteiner – 7

Swiss veteran benefitted from not having to defend against a team with 10 men and got himself up and down the wing.

Medhi Benatia – 7

Picked up a yellow for a trip on Andrea Belotti when the striker had played the ball past him. Had a good header saved by Salvatore Sirigu.

Giorgio Chiellini – 7

Old war horse was everywhere during the game, drove his side forward and clattered into Belotti early to let him know what’s what.

Alex Sandro – 7

Was free to get up and down the left wing, never really linked up with Douglas Costa. Scored a good header from a corner, not his usual contribution.

Miralem Pjanic – 8

Won the ball from Tomas Rincon to set up Paulo Dybala’s goal. Swept home a side-footed goal in the first half, then swung in the corner for Sandro’s goal. Always in the thick of things.

Blaise Matuidi – 6

A quiet solid game in midfield for the Frenchman, who had some interesting tussles with M’Baye Niang.

Juan Cuadrado – 6

Typical display from the Colombian, some good things and some poor decisions. Almost sent Belotti through on goal with a loose pass. Then set up Pjanic’s goal.

Paulo Dybala – 8

Smacked a low shot into the bottom corner past Sirigu and was a constant threat all game before he scored his second in the 90th minute. With 10 goals in six Serie A games, what more is there to say?

Douglas Costa – 6

Was anonymous for the most part for a guy playing up front against 10 men. Had one attempt saved by Sirigu at the death.

Mario Mandzukic – 6

The Croatian finally got to play up front down the middle in the absence of Gonzalo Higuain and led the line well enough, saw his volley denied by a combination of Sirigu and the woodwork.

Substitutes

Federico Bernardeschi – 6

Replaced Cuadrado around the hour mark and stung the hands of Sirigu with a long-range effort.

Rodrigo Bentancur – 6

Replaced Matuidi, was his usual solid self.

Gonzalo Higuain – 6

Came on for Mandzukic with 10 minutes to go, contributed to the fourth goal, even if Dybala sprung the offside trap precisely because it wasn’t his assist, but that of Cristian Ansaldi.