Torino Player Ratings

By Football Italia staff

Torino had a Derby della Mole nightmare against Juventus, but did anyone emerge with credit in the Football Italia player ratings?

Words: Ciro Di Brita

Salvatore Sirigu – 8

Toro's ‘keeper was a busy man, making save after save to keep the score line somewhat respectable. If it hadn’t been for the former PSG shot-stopper, this would’ve been an historic beating for the Granata. Imagine if it’d been Joe Hart…

Lorenzo De Silvestri – 5

Kept Douglas Costa relatively quiet. Ran the length of the pitch and had a decent shot saved by Gigi Buffon.

Nicolas N’Koulou – 4

Was on a hiding to nothing in the middle of Torino’s hapless defence, had some decent moments, but couldn’t cope with the constant swarm of Juve attacks.

Lyanco – 4

Almost gave Sirigu a heart attack with a wayward back pass in the opening minutes and struggled to get a grip on the game from then on.

Cristian Ansaldi – 5.5

Had a torrid time against Juan Cuadrado and Stephan Lichtsteiner, but did the best he could in the circumstances.

Tomas Rincon – 4

Was easily pushed off the ball for Paulo Dybala’s opener, which is the opposite of what he was signed for. Never asserted himself against his old side.

Daniele Baselli – 2

Played a hospital pass to Rincon for Juve’s opener before picking up a booking. Then got himself sent off for a ridiculously dangerous challenge on Miralem Pjanic.

Iago Falque – 5

Didn’t see much of the ball and was sacrificed on 30 minutes for Afriyie Acquah after Baselli’s sending off.

Adem Ljajic – 5

Lost his rag and tried his best to get sent off, ran around like a bull in a china shop. Delivered a couple of decent set pieces.

M’Baye Niang – 4

Started off bright enough, but became a virtual ghost when his side went down to 10.

Andrea Belotti – 6

Tried his best to lead the line on his own, but was fighting a losing battle. Ran himself into the ground.

Substitutions

Afriyie Acquah – 5

Came on when Torino went down to 10 men to beef up the midfield. Is far from fully fit and it shows.

Lucas Boye – 5

Came on for the last 20 minutes.

Samuel Gustafsson – N/A

Replaced the ineffectual Rincon.