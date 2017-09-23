Torino had a Derby della Mole nightmare against Juventus, but did anyone emerge with credit in the Football Italia player ratings?
Words: Ciro Di Brita
Salvatore Sirigu – 8
Toro's ‘keeper was a busy man, making save after save to keep the score line somewhat respectable. If it hadn’t been for the former PSG shot-stopper, this would’ve been an historic beating for the Granata. Imagine if it’d been Joe Hart…
Lorenzo De Silvestri – 5
Kept Douglas Costa relatively quiet. Ran the length of the pitch and had a decent shot saved by Gigi Buffon.
Nicolas N’Koulou – 4
Was on a hiding to nothing in the middle of Torino’s hapless defence, had some decent moments, but couldn’t cope with the constant swarm of Juve attacks.
Lyanco – 4
Almost gave Sirigu a heart attack with a wayward back pass in the opening minutes and struggled to get a grip on the game from then on.
Cristian Ansaldi – 5.5
Had a torrid time against Juan Cuadrado and Stephan Lichtsteiner, but did the best he could in the circumstances.
Tomas Rincon – 4
Was easily pushed off the ball for Paulo Dybala’s opener, which is the opposite of what he was signed for. Never asserted himself against his old side.
Daniele Baselli – 2
Played a hospital pass to Rincon for Juve’s opener before picking up a booking. Then got himself sent off for a ridiculously dangerous challenge on Miralem Pjanic.
Iago Falque – 5
Didn’t see much of the ball and was sacrificed on 30 minutes for Afriyie Acquah after Baselli’s sending off.
Adem Ljajic – 5
Lost his rag and tried his best to get sent off, ran around like a bull in a china shop. Delivered a couple of decent set pieces.
M’Baye Niang – 4
Started off bright enough, but became a virtual ghost when his side went down to 10.
Andrea Belotti – 6
Tried his best to lead the line on his own, but was fighting a losing battle. Ran himself into the ground.
Substitutions
Afriyie Acquah – 5
Came on when Torino went down to 10 men to beef up the midfield. Is far from fully fit and it shows.
Lucas Boye – 5
Came on for the last 20 minutes.
Samuel Gustafsson – N/A
Replaced the ineffectual Rincon.