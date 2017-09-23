Baselli apologises for seeing red

By Football Italia staff

Torino midfielder Daniele Baselli apologised for his red card within 25 minutes in a 4-0 defeat to rivals Juventus. “I was too eager for this derby.”

Paulo Dybala had already put Juve 1-0 up on the night when Baselli received two easily avoidable bookings in quick succession.

The first was for tugging back La Joya, the second a bizarre foul where he launched himself at Miralem Pjanic.

“I was too eager for this derby and cared too much about this game,” he wrote on social media.

“I got it wrong and I apologise to everyone, my teammates, the Coach, the fans and the club. I take full responsibility.”

Baselli also went to speak to the Press after the final whistle at the Allianz Juventus Stadium.

“I tried to avoid contact with Pjanic and did pull my leg back, but unfortunately at that point I was already mid-air. I’m really sorry.

“We had prepared the game well and unfortunately this incident changed everything. Perhaps there was too much tension and we cared too much.

“I will certainly not forget this night in a hurry, but it’s a long season and we know our objectives. We must look forward.”