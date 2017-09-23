Dybala: 'Trophies more than goals'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala is relishing his remarkable form for Juventus, but “the important thing is to win trophies with the team.”

La Joya bagged a brace in this evening’s 4-0 victory over local rivals Torino.

“I am in a great moment of form and the team is helping me so much. We play well and attack in numbers, but the season has just begun, so we’ve got to continue like this,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“On the first goal, I had Tomas Rincon behind me and the goalkeeper was going in one direction, so I changed my direction and fortunately the ball got through the gap with the defender.

“Goals are great, but the important thing is to win trophies with the team. We want to go all the way in all three tournaments again, albeit changing the Final result.”

Taking on the Number 10 jersey has only made Dybala stronger, as he has 10 goals in six Serie A games.

“At Palermo I had more space as a centre-forward and could counter into a lot of open turf. I like this system at Juve, because the Coach gives me room to move. My teammates make it much easier for me.”

While Dybala can’t stop scoring at the moment, teammate Gonzalo Higuain was benched for the Derby della Mole.

“It’s not a great period for him, because for a striker clearly it’s not nice when you don’t score. He just needs to relax and the goal will come when he least expects it.

“I was struggling to score at the start of last season too, but as soon as you break the ice, you keep on going.”