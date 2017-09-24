Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action as it happens from seven Serie A games, including Sampdoria-Milan, Inter-Genoa, Verona-Lazio and Fiorentina-Atalanta.

We begin at Marassi at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) with unbeaten Sampdoria hosting Milan, who won all their competitive matches this season bar one.

It’s a homecoming for Vincenzo Montella, who was both player and Coach for the Blucerchiati.

At 14.00 UK (13.00 GMT), Inter try to get back on track following their surprise Bologna stalemate as they welcome troubled Genoa to San Siro.

Lazio aim to shake off their injury crisis against Hellas Verona, Cagliari host Chievo and Crotone-Benevento is a pure relegation dogfight.

There’s the Emilia-Romagna Derby between Sassuolo and Bologna at 17.00 UK (16.00 GMT).

And the round concludes at the Stadio Franchi at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT) with Fiorentina against high-flying Atalanta.

