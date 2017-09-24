Eder: 'Inter focus on the present'

By Football Italia staff

Eder urged Inter to ignore their setback in Bologna and focus on beating Genoa this afternoon. “That is already in the past.”

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all seven Serie A matches on the LIVEBLOG.

“The Bologna game is already in the past, we have to focus on the present,” the striker told Inter Channel.

The Nerazzurri lost their perfect record with a 1-1 draw at Bologna and need a victory to stay close to runaway leaders Napoli and Juventus.

“We prepared well during the week to bring home the three points, so we’ll try to put into practice what we worked on in training.

“The support of the fans is always wonderful and I’m sure they’ll give us a helping hand today too.”