Line-ups: Inter-Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Inter need to get back on track against troubled Genoa, with Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic facing 16-year-old sensation Pietro Pellegri.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all seven Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri are still unbeaten this season, but saw their perfect record – and top of the table status – ended by a surprise 1-1 draw at Bologna on Tuesday night.

In truth, Luciano Spalletti’s men were fortunate to get anything from that match, as they converted a debatable late penalty at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

With Juventus and Napoli on full points after six games, it’s essential Inter don’t let the gap at the top expand further.

Joao Cancelo is the only man on the treatment table, as Dalbert returns at left-back of a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Antonio Candreva, Marcelo Brozovic and Perisic fan out behind hitman Icardi, while Joao Mario, Eder and Roberto Gagliardini are benched.

Genoa scraped just two points from five rounds so far, an opening draw at Sassuolo and 1-1 with Chievo on Wednesday evening.

Coach Ivan Juric is under pressure to deliver already and has an injury crisis on his hands, missing Gianluca Lapadula, Nicolas Spolli, Andrea Bertolacci and banned Armando Izzo.

Goran Pandev is on the bench, albeit not fully fit, to face his former club, while Diego Laxalt also has a past in the Inter jersey.

Pellegri gets his second consecutive start, a remarkable feat for someone only born in March 2001.

The 16-year-old sensation scored three goals in his first two Serie A appearances and now gets to face the fiery atmosphere at San Siro.

He’s supported by ex-Milan man Adel Taarabt, who is very familiar with these surroundings.

Genoa have not won against Inter at the San Siro since March 1994, when they triumphed 3-1, managing just three draws from 14 visits between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Dalbert; Vecino, Borja Valero; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Icardi

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Rosi, Veloso, Omeonga, Laxalt; Cofie, Taarabt; Pellegri

Ref: Guida