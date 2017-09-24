Line-ups: Verona-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are forced into a radical revamp against Hellas Verona, as the injury crisis takes its toll on Simone Inzaghi’s side.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all seven Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Aquile were unbeaten between Serie A, the Europa League and Italian Super Cup until a 4-1 home thrashing at the hands of Napoli on Wednesday evening.

They had taken the lead before half-time, but injuries to Stefan de Vrij, Bastos and Dusan Basta saw Lazio unable to withstand the Neapolitan onslaught.

Inzaghi is without all of those players for at least a couple of weeks, while Felipe Anderson, Luis Nani and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are also absent this afternoon.

Massive changes are required, where Patric starts in defence with Luiz Felipe and sole veteran Stefan Radu.

Lazio even went so far as to recall Mauricio, who had been frozen out of the squad awaiting a transfer after his loan spell with Spartak Moscow expired.

Verona have more than enough problems of their own, managing only two points all season thanks to goalless draws against Crotone and Sampdoria.

Hellas scored one goal, in the opening weekend with Napoli, and conceded 11 in five rounds.

Coach Fabio Pecchia has to do without Daniel Bessa, Matteo Bianchetti and Alex Ferrari, while Daniele Verde, Mohamed Fares and Martin Caceres are carrying knocks.

Giampaolo Pazzini leads the attack with Mattia Valoti, but Juventus-owned 17-year-old Moise Kean is benched.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Verona in Serie A. The Biancocelesti have won three and drawn two during that run, with their last defeat dating back in 2013.

Verona: Nicolas; Romulo, Caracciolo, Heurtaux, Souprayen; Zaccagni, B Zuculini, Fossati; Bearzotti, Pazzini, Valoti

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Lulic, Lukaku; Luis Alberto; Immobile