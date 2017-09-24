Immobile: ‘Lazio have learnt’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile says his side’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli in midweek taught them many things.

The Biancocelesti were on the receiving end of a sound home beating at the Stadio Olimpico against Maurizio Sarri’s Serie A pace-setters.

And ahead of this afternoon’s match with Verona, the Italy forward stressed the need for Lazio to show the right levels of concentration.

“I’m expecting a tough, hard game,” Immobile said of the clash at the Bentegodi.

“Hellas are playing at home and they come into it after drawing with Samp.

“They will definitely be motivated, they want to move up the table.

“We come into it after a defeat that taught us a lot of things. If we have our heads right and we concentrate, we can be up there with the best.”

The 27-year-old highlighted the need for Lazio to obtain good results between now and the next international break.

“Other than the absentees, whoever goes on the pitch will be motivated and ready for the battle.

“In these three games before the break, we need to do well.”