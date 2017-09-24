Buffon hails Juve derby win

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon hails Juventus’ derby win over Torino as a victory they ‘wanted and deserved.’

The Old Lady produced a fine performance to overwhelm their cross-city rivals 4-0 at the Juventus Stadium last night, with two goals from Paulo Dybala and one each by Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro.

And veteran Buffon was clearly delighted by his team’s performance as he took to social media to praise the Bianconeri’s display.

“We defended, built, created and scored,” the Italy goalkeeper wrote on his official Instagram account.

“We ran and put the leg work in, the only way to honour a derby match.

“We won and we want to continue to do so. We’ll enjoy a victory we wanted, we looked for and we deserved.”